Boston Partners Has $446,000 Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.34% of Universal Electronics worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling purchased 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,252.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,643 shares of company stock worth $103,462. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

