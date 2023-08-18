Boston Partners Has $483,000 Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of Asure Software worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $17.14.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

