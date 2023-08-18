Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honda Motor Stock Up 0.1 %
Honda Motor stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
