Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on HMC

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.