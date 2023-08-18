Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of SP Plus worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $3,457,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 218.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $791.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.35.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

