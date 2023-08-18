Boston Partners Invests $177,000 in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

