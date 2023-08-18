Boston Partners Invests $230,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

