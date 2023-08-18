Boston Partners Invests $231,000 in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

