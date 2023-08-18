Boston Partners Invests $367,000 in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Clarus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

