Boston Partners Invests $46,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Community Bank System stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $72.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.32%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

