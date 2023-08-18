Boston Partners Makes New $31,000 Investment in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,645,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 434,569 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

In related news, Director Edward J. Smith bought 90,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 4.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer cut Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.