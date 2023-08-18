Boston Partners Makes New $463,000 Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,528,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 213,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ACV Auctions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,739 shares of company stock worth $24,464,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

