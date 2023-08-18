Boston Partners Makes New $564,000 Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

