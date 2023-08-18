Boston Partners Purchases New Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $71,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $20,364,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of KOF opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

