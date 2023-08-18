Boston Partners Purchases New Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 287,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of JELD opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.34. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

