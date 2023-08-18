Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Further Reading

