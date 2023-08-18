Boston Partners Sells 18,637 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NMG stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 7.39. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

