Boston Partners Sells 19,593 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Graham were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Graham Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $16.21 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.