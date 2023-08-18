Boston Partners Sells 21,573 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

