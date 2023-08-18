Boston Partners Takes $171,000 Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $9,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $11,345,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 174,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

