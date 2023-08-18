Boston Partners Takes $316,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 640,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $42,829,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,106 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian PR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $23,016,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.27. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

