Boston Partners Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.