Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BCO opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 87.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 581,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after purchasing an additional 331,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

