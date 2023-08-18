Brokerages Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) PT at $1,056.67

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,056.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,030 ($13.07) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.60) to GBX 1,190 ($15.10) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.38 on Friday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

