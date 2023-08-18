Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 109

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.80 ($1.38).
VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 93 ($1.18) in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 70.83 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.07. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 69.73 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
