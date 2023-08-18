Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

