Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

