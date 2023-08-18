Brokers Offer Predictions for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

