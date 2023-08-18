Brokers Offer Predictions for Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $226,000.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

