Brokers Set Expectations for WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$170.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.72 million.

