BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BRT stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRT Apartments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

