CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

