Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.50-$6.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

