Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNTI opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Senti Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 151,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

