Charles Brent Jr. Winn Purchases 3,961 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 3,961 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,374.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

