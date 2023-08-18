Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $135.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.06.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

