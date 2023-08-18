Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.