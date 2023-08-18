Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.