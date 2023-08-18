Cipher Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,653 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 844% compared to the average daily volume of 1,552 put options.

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

