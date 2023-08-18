Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $690.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 2.53. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 5,502,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 731,863 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,910,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 474,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,947,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,497,000 after buying an additional 321,422 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

