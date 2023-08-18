Clene’s (CLNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

CLNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Clene had a negative net margin of 6,242.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,234.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. 26.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

