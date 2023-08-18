ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS) vs. Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Financial Review

ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ClickStream and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ClickStream alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClickStream 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Matrix Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ClickStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ClickStream and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClickStream N/A N/A N/A Golden Matrix Group -5.44% -7.17% -6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClickStream and Golden Matrix Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClickStream N/A N/A N/A ($0.49) N/A Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.72 -$250,000.00 ($0.05) -54.19

ClickStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClickStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats ClickStream on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClickStream

(Get Free Report)

Clickstream Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing mobile apps and digital platforms in California. The company offers WinQuik, a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform that enables users to have fun, interact, and compete to win real money and prizes; and HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on language exchanging between users. In addition, it provides Nifter, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain; and Joey's Animal Kingdom, a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids to see animals and creatures. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.