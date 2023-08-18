Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) versus Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Head to Head Analysis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and Coveo Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $975.24 million 19.98 -$193.38 million ($0.67) -87.03 Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coveo Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 3 9 11 0 2.35 Coveo Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cloudflare and Coveo Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $66.16, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Coveo Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Coveo Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coveo Solutions is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Coveo Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -19.61% -21.42% -5.24% Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coveo Solutions beats Cloudflare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. It also offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, content optimization, virtual backbone, always online, and cloudflare waiting room and registrar; and network services, which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance to customers as a service, including WAN, WARP, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloudflare area 1 email security, and data loss prevention products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, pages, stream, and images, as well as Cloudflare Data Localization suite, a tool that set rules and controls at the network edge; durable objects and R2 object storage products; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc. provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. It serves high tech, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and telecommunication industries. Coveo Solutions Inc. has strategic relationships with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Sitecore, AppDirect, and commercetools. The company was formerly known as Copernic Business Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Coveo Solutions Inc. in October 2004. Coveo Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

