Coda Minerals Limited (ASX:COD) Insider Buys A$20,125.00 in Stock

Coda Minerals Limited (ASX:COD – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Stevens purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$20,125.00 ($13,068.18).

Christopher Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Christopher Stevens 191,615 shares of Coda Minerals stock.

Coda Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Coda Minerals Company Profile

Coda Minerals Limited, an exploration company, focuses on the exploration, discovery, and development of minerals in the base metals, precious metals, and battery minerals sector. The company holds 100% interest in the Elizabeth Creek copper project covering an area of 701 square kilometers located in South Australia; and Cameron River Copper Gold project covering an area of 35 square kilometers located in Queensland.

