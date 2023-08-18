Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Comerica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,258.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,913,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,433,000 after acquiring an additional 648,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Comerica by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 123.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

