Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.