Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.