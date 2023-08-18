Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Shares of CHKP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

