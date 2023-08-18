Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,802 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $119,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,735 shares of company stock worth $4,554,979 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.