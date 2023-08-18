Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 23.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 714,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after buying an additional 136,823 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $104.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

