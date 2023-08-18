Comparing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banc of California and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shore Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 46.32%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.53%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

98.0% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banc of California pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 19.01% 9.78% 0.99% Shore Bancshares 18.25% 8.50% 0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $320.45 million 2.24 $120.94 million $1.41 8.77 Shore Bancshares $124.25 million 1.77 $31.18 million $1.43 7.74

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banc of California beats Shore Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising lines of credit and term loans, as well as and other consumer loans, including automobile loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts. Further, it invests in agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

